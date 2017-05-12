Hill Farmers call for a review of upland burning dates

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association says changes are needed to the dates on which agricultural burning can take place on uplands.

At present, bird protection measures in the Heritage Bill mean burning can only take place before the end of February, while in Northern Ireland the cut off point is April 15th.

INHFA Spokesperson Colm O’Donnell says at the end of February, land is usually too wet to burn before the deadline, and he has only witnessed one successful burn in the past 15 years.

He says this means by late April and Early May, when it is too dry to burn, there is too much overgrown vegitation, and that creates the conditions for gorse fires.

He says that’s not the fauilt of the landowners, and Minister Michael Creed must recognise that……….