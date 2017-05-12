HighlandTV: Donegal Manager Rory Gallagher looks ahead to Ulster Championship

Donegal start their 2017 Ulster Championship on Sunday week May 21st in Ballybofey.

The county has contested the last six Ulster Finals, taking victory in three.

Having lost the last two, to Tyrone and Monaghan, Donegal’s quest to reclaim the Anglo Celt Cup starts at MacCumhaill Park against Antrim.

It’s very much a different look Donegal this year, with a host of young players being filtered into the senior ranks and a number of the old guard now retired.

Ahead of the championship opener, Oisin Kelly got the thoughts of Donegal Manager Rory Gallagher…