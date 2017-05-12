Harps go down 3-0 to Bray

Finn Harps . . . 0

Bray Wanderers . . . 3

It’s a fourth league defeat in four games for Finn Harps who dropped to the bottom of the Premier Division for the first time this season.

The Donegal club played well in the first half but went in at the break 2-0 behind.

Gary McCabe hit the opener for Bray on six minutes with a sublime volley.

Harps could have levelled through Kilian Cantwell and Gareth Harkin, both of whom had good chances.

But Bray scored a second through Ryan Brennan on 40.

Harps rarely threatened a goal of their own in the second half and when Aaron Greene ran from inside his own half before sliding the ball under Ciaran Gallagher to make it 3-0, it rounded off another fine win for Wanderers.