Foyle CC North West 3 Day event starts today

Foyle Cycling Club host their first North West 3 Day Cycling Race this weekend.

The event which is supported by the Derry & Strabane District Council will see 100 riders compete on the challenging roads of Derry and Donegal.

It’s the biggest cycling race to come to Derry in many years and takes place only weeks before Ireland’s toughest professional race the “An Post Ras” comes to the region.

The race starts on Friday evening, 12th May, with a Road Race, leaving Derry heading St. Johnston, Raphoe, Newtowncunningham and Burt.

On Saturday morning there’s a Time Trial around the Campsie area of Derry, later that afternoon its another road race leaving the city and heading for a loop of Inishowen, taking in Quigley’s Point and Buncrana.

The final stage is again a road race on Sunday morning, leaving Clooney Park West for Eglinton, Dungiven, Donemana and back by Newbuildings.

Riders will compete for a number prizes including the overall Male winner, overall Female Winner, bests sprinter and best climber to name a few.