Council urged to introduce traffic calming measures at Donegal schools

There are renewed calls on Donegal County Council to urgently introduce road traffic calming measures in two notorious speeding blackspots in the Stranorlar Municipal District.

There has been on-going concern that motorists are driving too fast outside Dooish National School on the R252 Ballybofey to Cloghan road, and at St Safan’s National School near Castlefinn.

However it’s understood that there has been an increase in reports from alarmed parents in recent weeks.

Local Cllr. Gary Doherty who has made representations to the Council on the issue in the past says it’s now time for real action: