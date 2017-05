A councillor in Carndonagh says it’s vital that a Business Watch initiative is started in the town as quickly as possible.

Cllr Albert Doherty was speaking after Carolina’s Hair Salon on Chapel Street was targeted by thieves at 5 o’clock yesterday morning.

Urging anyone with information to contact the gardai, Cllr Doherty said this demands a community response, and Business Watch will be a key element of that.

He says there’s been a spate of burglaries in Carndonagh which cannot be ignored………….