Barry Molloy returns for Bray game but Ollie Horgan will watch from the stands

In the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight, Finn Harps host Bray Wanderers at Finn Park.

Manager Ollie Horgan will watch the match from the stand tonight after receiving a one match suspension following his dismissal during the Bohemians game at Dalymount Park at the beginning of the month.

Barry Molloy is back in the Harps squad having missed the trip to Cork last weekend due to suspension.

Paddy McCourt is a doubt for the game with a hip problem. The Derry man is playing matches but he hasn’t been training.

Eddie Dsane, Danny Morrissey, Jonny Bonner, Packie Mailey and B.J. Banda are all still unavailable but keeper Harry Doherty could return to the squad after that serious head injury sustained against Sligo Rovers at the beginning of May.

Speaking ahead of the game, Ollie Horgan said: “Bray is a proper side. If Cork City weren’t so strong then they would certainly have a very big chance of winning the league this season. They improved in the second half of last season and have just got better again this year. They put five goals past us at the Carlisle Grounds at the end of March and are second in the table coming to play us at Finn Park. Adding players of the quality of Aaron Greene and Gary McCabe gives them a great chance of qualifying for Europe. We have our work cut out to get something from every game we play but it will be particularly difficult against Bray”

Diarmaid Doherty will have LIVE regular updates on Highland this evening as from the 8pm kick off.

Elsewhere, Cork chase a 13th win in-a-row in the Premier Division, John Caulfied’s runaway leaders travel to Galway in one of four 7.45pm kick-offs.

The others are Dundalk host Sligo Rovers, St Pat’s face Drogheda and there’s a Dublin derby at Dalymount between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers.