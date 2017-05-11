Level of public consultation on 35km underground power line questioned

The public has just a few days to make their views known on a 35 kilometre underground power line planned to run through the middle of Donegal.

Donegal County Council is considering a planning application from Cufgaze Limited which includes running at 110KV line from Cark, west of Drumkeen to Barnesmore Gap.

The Finn Valley Action Group has questioned the level of public consultation on the plans which they say will cause serious disruption to those on the route of the line.

Spokesperson Marie Scanlon: