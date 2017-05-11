logo



Letterkenny Councillor fears for public safety at ‘dangerous’ housing estate

11 May 2017
by News Highland

A Councillor is calling for a health and safety audit on a local housing estate expressing fear that someone could be seriously injured or worse if action isn’t taken.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle has outlined a series of concerns relating to Carraig Craoibh including collapsing retaining walls, dangerous unprotected drops and holes in the roads that could cause injury.

He says he is has raised his concerns now on many occasions and is not happy with the council’s level of commitment to addressing the problems:

