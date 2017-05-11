logo



Jim Sheridan and Finn Harps pay tribute to Eunan ‘Busty’ Blake

11 May 2017
by admin

Following the death yesterday of their former player and manager Eunan ‘Busty’ Blake, Finn Harps Football Club has conveyed its deepest sympathy to the family of a man who was rightly regarded as one of the best footballers ever to come out of Donegal.

A club spokesperson said, “It was with deep sadness that Finn Harps FC learned yesterday of the death of Eunan Blake, a former player and manager of our club. We wish to extend our deepest condolences to his wife Katie; daughters Brenda and Karen; sons Garry and Tony; grandchildren; sisters Rosie and Mary and his brother Liam.”

Those sentiments were echoed by current Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan. “Eunan Blake was a true football man and served Finn Harps very well both as a player and manager. Personally I wish to extend my sympathies at this sad time to the Blake family”.

Speaking on this morning’s Shaun Doherty Show, 1974 FAI Cup Winning Captain Jim Sheridan said Busty was one of nature’s finest gentleman as well as  being an excellent footballer…

Eunan Blake was one of the top players in the country in a senior soccer career that spanned almost two decades from 1955, when as a 17-year-old he joined Sligo Rovers where he spent seven seasons. A versatile defender, ‘Busty’ moved to the Irish League in 1962 to play with Derry City.

A decade later, in the final phase of his playing career, the Letterkenny man signed for Finn Harps in 1972. As a player he was a member of the team that qualified for Europe for the first time, playing 21 times as Harps finished second to Waterford in the 1972/73 season. He was also a member of the squad who won the FAI Cup in 1974, but injury curtailed his appearances that season to just four matches. ‘Busty’ made a total of 25 appearances over two seasons before retiring from the senior soccer stage in the summer of 1974.

Eunan became assistant manager at Athlone Town in 1975 when the midlanders drew 0-0 with AC Milan at St Mel’s Park in the UEFA Cup.

He was appointed to the position of Finn Harps manager midway through the 1976/77 season in which his side finished 8th in the league. In the following 1977/78 campaign, ‘Busty’ guided Harps to the runners-up position two points behind champions Bohemian FC. Harps also made it to final of Tyler Cross Border Cup that season, beating Linfield and Glentoran but lost 1-0 to Shamrock Rovers in the decider.

In the 1978/79 season Harps played Everton in the UEFA cup and the league campaign saw a mid table finish (8th) after extensive rebuilding of the squad. In 1979/80 Harps finished 5th in the league and in 80/81 finished 6th and made a cup semi final only to lose out to Dundalk. During his time in charge at Finn Park, Eunan Blake was very proud to give a number of young Donegal born players their first start in senior football including Con McLaughlin, Sean Boyle, Packie and Dennis Bonner, Colm McGonigle, Declan McIntyre and John McElwaine.

After leaving Harps he returned to his hometown club Letterkenny Rovers where did sterling work as a coach and manager.

Eunan ‘Busty’ Blake made a huge contribution to Finn Harps Football Club and indeed Donegal football both as a player and a manager. All at Finn Harps FC would like to take this opportunity to extend our sincerest sympathies to the Blake family at this very sad time.

More Sport

Jim Sheridan and Finn Harps pay tribute to Eunan ‘Busty’ Blake

0
Following the death yesterday of their former player and manager Eunan ‘Busty’ Blake, Finn Harps Football Club has conveyed its deepest sympathy to the family of a man who was righ[...]
11 May 2017

GAA Programme – Scór success and Donegal Masters search for new Manager

0
The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm. On this week’s programme – Eoghan MacGiolla Bride, of[...]
11 May 2017

Stephen McBrearty leaves Donegal Senior Panel

0
Stephen McBrearty has left the Donegal senior panel ahead of the county’s opening Ulster Championship game against Antrim on Sunday week May 21st. The donegaldemocrat.ie repo[...]
11 May 2017

Donegal set for five action packed stages of An Post Ras

0
With less than two weeks to go until the 65th edition of An Post Rás gets underway, Donegal is gearing up for five action packed stages of Ireland’s only UCI (Union Cycliste Intern[...]
11 May 2017

Pobailscoil Gaoth Dobhair are Derryveagh Crystal Donegal School’s Golf Champions 2017.

0
The senior schools golf final was played at glorious Dunfanaghy Golf Club this week. Pobailscoil Gaoth Dobhair got off to a great start with 4 handicapper Hugh Gallagher scoring 35[...]
11 May 2017

Dylan Browne McMonagle targets North West Champion Jockey

0
Talented Letterkenny jockey, Dylan Browne McMonagle begins his quest to be the north west champion jockey at the opening meeting of the new season at Porthall this Sunday, May 14th[...]
11 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit