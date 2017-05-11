logo



Highland’s Farming News – Thursday 11th May

11 May 2017
A 15 Minute Programme presented by Chris Ashmore every Thursday at 7.05pm highlighting all that’s happening in the farming community.

11 May 2017

Anger as another business in Carndonagh is robbed

0
A hairdressers in Carndonagh has become the latest premises in the area to be targeted by criminals. Carolina’s hair salon on Chapel Street was targeted by thieves at 5am on [...]
11 May 2017

Census 2016 shows Donegal Town is the fastest growing town in the county

0
Latest CSO figures from Census 2016 show Donegal with a total population of 159,192, almost 73% of whom live in rural areas and just over 27% living in urban areas. Letterkenny, wi[...]
11 May 2017

Level of public consultation on 35km underground power line questioned

0
The public has just a few days to make their views known on a 35 kilometre underground power line planned to run through the middle of Donegal. Donegal County Council is considerin[...]
11 May 2017

Councillor wants Council led investment plan for Lisfannon Industrial Estate

0
Donegal County Council is being urged to lead out an investment plan for the Lisfannon Industrial Estate which one Councillor says could see the number of people employed there tri[...]
11 May 2017

8 people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning

0
  There were 8 people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the latest trolley watch report. Figures show that there was 1 person on a[...]
11 May 2017

