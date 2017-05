Donegal County Council is being urged to lead out an investment plan for the Lisfannon Industrial Estate which one Councillor says could see the number of people employed there tripled.

Councillor Jack Murray says at least two businesses that planned to locate at the park pulled out because of the lack of a proper broadband service.

Councillor Murray says that is unacceptable and wants a multi agency approach to developing what is Inishowen’s only industrial estate: