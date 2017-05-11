Census 2016 shows Donegal Town is the fastest growing town in the county

Latest CSO figures from Census 2016 show Donegal with a total population of 159,192, almost 73% of whom live in rural areas and just over 27% living in urban areas.

Letterkenny, with a population of 19,274, is the largest town in the county. The fastest growing town in percentage terms between 2011 and 2016 was Donegal Town, which experienced 0.42% population growth.

Of the 5,542 usual Donegal residents who moved in the year to April 2016, 4,341 moved elsewhere within the county.

In total, 2,520 Donegal households moved, 363 of whom bought their new home with a mortgage or loan, while 1,712 rented their accommodation.