Anger as another business in Carndonagh is robbed

A hairdressers in Carndonagh has become the latest premises in the area to be targeted by criminals.

Carolina’s hair salon on Chapel Street was targeted by thieves at 5am on Thursday morning. A sum of money was stolen with damage cauied in the process.

Gardai including the Garda forensics team visited the premises on Thursday as part of the investigation.

Reacting to the crime local Councillor Albert Doherty said: ‘A young business woman in our town has lost out on her earnings and her days work.Likewise also her staff. Locals and those people with appointments have been inconvenienced again.’



He added: ‘Carolina and the other recently affected businesses need our support. Garda Siochana personnel need our support. We in the community need their support.’

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forwards.