Stute boss Deery confident his side can do the job away at Carrick

Institute drew 1-1 with Carrick Rangers in Tuesday night’s first leg of the Irish League Premiership Promotion Relegation Play Off at Drumahoe.
The Derry side hit the front five minutes before half time through Michael McCrudden but Carrick were level two minutes later.
Niall Grace handled the ball in the area and Martin Murray slotted away the penalty.
Institute were hoping to take an advantage into’s Friday’s second leg at Carrick but must no win away to seal a place in the Premiership.
Stute Manager Kevin Deery was disappointed they didnt get more out of the game at home but says they can cause Carrick problems in the second leg…