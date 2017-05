A speeding reduction to 60 kmph is part of a scheme being proposed for the Port Road in Letterkenny between the Polestar Roundabout and the Clanree Hotel Roundabout.

The new scheme is currently open to public consultation and would involve the construction of new improved footpaths, cycle lanes and a number of pedestrian crossings.

The overall cost projected between 1.5 and 2 million euro.

Cllr Dessie Shiels has been outlining the reasons for the proposed changes: