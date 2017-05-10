Irish Water to improve Kilmacrennan Wastewater Treatment

Irish Water will be submitting a planning application to Donegal County Council in the coming weeks for upgrade works at Kilmacrenan Wastewater Treatment Plant.

If granted, the project will involve the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant which will allow the existing plant, which is operating above its capacity, to be decommissioned.

The new plant will double the current capacity and allow for sustainable economic and population development over the next 25 years.

The proposed works at Kilmacrenan will also involve the construction of a new outfall to the Lurgy River, a new boundary fence and upgrade works to the existing entrance road.

The project will also involve the raising the site to prevent flooding from the adjacent Lurgy River. During construction the old entrance to the Church of St Finian and St Mark car park will be re-opened on a temporary basis for site access.

Irish Water will submit a planning permission application to Donegal County Council in the coming weeks in order to deliver these necessary upgrade works.

If the application is approved the contract for the construction of the Kilmacrenan Wastewater Treatment Plant will go to tender in the third quarter of 2018.