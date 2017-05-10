Donegal soccer great Eunan ‘Busty’ Blake passes away

The death has taken place in Letterkenny of Eunan Blake, one of county’s most respected sporting figures.
Busty Blake’s career seen him play and manage at the top level in Ireland, with the three north west clubs, Finn Harps, Derry City and Sligo Rovers.
He was also part of League of Ireland representative sides while other highlights from his career included coaching Athlone Town in the mid 70’s when they faced the mighty AC Milan in the UEFA Cup.
In 2011 Busty was inducted into the Donegal Sports Star Hall of Fame.
He also served with his hometown club Letterkenny Rovers in various roles during his lifetime as a player, coach, manager, trustee and honorary life member.
Rovers chairman Dessie Kelly paid tribute saying: “Busty was a dedicated football man who gave so much of his time to the club. He was hugely respected throughout the game having enjoyed a distinguished career as a senior footballer and manager. The club was always close to his heart and his loss will leave a huge void not just for his much loved family but for everyone who knew him. He will be sadly missed.”
“The thoughts of everyone associated with the club are with the Blake family at this difficult time.”
Busty passed away on Wednesday afternoon at St. Eunan’s Nursing Home in Letterkenny.