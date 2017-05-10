Creed has left North West farmers “high and dry” – Mac Sharry

It’s been revealed that over 3,000 farmers are still waiting on their 2016 GLAS payments with claims that the on-going delays are threatening farms in the North West.

Out of those farmers, there are 383 across Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim who have been approved for funding but who have still not been paid.

A previous commitment given by Government was that all farmers would be paid by the end of April.

South Donegal, Sligio and Leitrim TD Marc Mac Sharry says Minister Creed has left farmers high and dry……………