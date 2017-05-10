Cope calls for retention of Fair Deal office in Stranorlar

The Taoiseach is being asked to intervene after it emerged the Fair Deal office at St Joseph’s Hospital in Stranorlar is to be closed, and its functions transferred to Tullamore.

The issue was raised in the Dail by Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, who says the move is part of a centralisation process announced by the government.

Deputy Gallagher said this will be another blow for St Joseph’s, which is already under considerable pressure, and asked the Taoiseach to ensure that an office is kept in Donegal, handling applications from other counties if necessary………….