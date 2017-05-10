logo



Cope calls for retention of Fair Deal office in Stranorlar

10 May 2017
by News Highland

The Taoiseach is being asked to intervene after it emerged the Fair Deal office at St Joseph’s Hospital in Stranorlar is to be closed, and its functions transferred to Tullamore.

The issue was raised in the Dail by Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, who says the move is part of a centralisation process announced by the government.

Deputy Gallagher said this will be another blow for St Joseph’s, which is already under considerable pressure, and asked the Taoiseach to ensure that an office is kept in Donegal, handling applications from other counties if necessary………….

More News

Cope calls for retention of Fair Deal office in Stranorlar

0
The Taoiseach is being asked to intervene after it emerged the Fair Deal office at St Joseph’s Hospital in Stranorlar is to be closed, and its functions transferred to Tullam[...]
10 May 2017

Amazing public response to keep Donegal Donkey Sanctuary open

0
A GoFundme page set up to save the Donegal Donkey Sanctuary in Raphoe has almost raised its 35 thousand euro target in less than 24 hours.  You can still support HERE Yesterday we [...]
10 May 2017

Appeal: Missing couple may be staying in Letterkenny

0
Police in Derry are appealing for anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Brian and Janice Doherty, who have been residing in the City. Brian and Janice Doherty were report[...]
10 May 2017

Calls for the elimination of Japanese Knotweed in Dungloe

0
There are calls for a pilot project to tackle, what has been described as, the major problem of Japanese Knotweed in Dungloe. The invasive plant is widespread in some areas of the [...]
10 May 2017

Communications Regulator must address Broadband issues – Mc Daid

0
The Chairperson of the Letterkenny Municipal District is demanding a meeting with the communications regulator to highlight the deficiencies in the broadband service in the area. C[...]
10 May 2017

Irish Water to improve Kilmacrennan Wastewater Treatment

0
Irish Water will be submitting a planning application to Donegal County Council in the coming weeks for upgrade works at Kilmacrenan Wastewater Treatment Plant. If granted, the pro[...]
10 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit