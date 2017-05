The Chairperson of the Letterkenny Municipal District is demanding a meeting with the communications regulator to highlight the deficiencies in the broadband service in the area.

Councillor James Pat McDaid says you don’t have to go far outside the centre of Letterkenny before broadband coverage becomes poor or non existent.

He wants a meeting with Comreg to find out once and for all where and when proper broadband will be provided…………….