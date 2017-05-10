Calls for the elimination of Japanese Knotweed in Dungloe

There are calls for a pilot project to tackle, what has been described as, the major problem of Japanese Knotweed in Dungloe.

The invasive plant is widespread in some areas of the town and has begun entering the foundations of some homes with fears it could spread further.

Donegal County Council is currently spending tens of thousands of euro per year to try and contain the plant but only in certain areas and along the roadside.

Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher says that’s a waste of money and wants a pilot project to eliminate the weed in Dungloe………..