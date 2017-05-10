Appeal: Missing couple may be staying in Letterkenny

Police in Derry are appealing for anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Brian and Janice Doherty, who have been residing in the City.

Brian and Janice Doherty were reported as missing to Police on Thursday 4th May 2017.

Police have received information that they maybe in the Republic of Ireland close to Letterkenny.

If you have any information that may help locate Brain and Janice Doherty missing since Thursday 4th May 2017 please contact the PSNI on 101 or An Garda Siochana on 1800 666111.