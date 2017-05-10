Amazing public response to keep Donegal Donkey Sanctuary open

A GoFundme page set up to save the Donegal Donkey Sanctuary in Raphoe has almost raised its 35 thousand euro target in less than 24 hours. You can still support HERE

Yesterday we revealed how the sanctuary could be forced to close due what’s been described as a financial crisis.

The sanctuary which is the home of more than 70 donkeys opened in 2006 and has since rehomed 600 animals.

It’s understood that everyday costs of running the sanctuary with little funding coming through the doors means that the idea of closure is now being considered.

Speaking yesterday, founder Danny Curran says it’s a heartbreaking situation and pleaded with the public for help: