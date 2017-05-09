Udaras na Gaeltachtas predicts 20% growth on Gweedore Business Park

Udarus Na Gaeltachta says employment on the Gweedore Business Park will grow by over 20% before the the year bringing the total employed there to over 550.

Glenties area councillors were today given a tour of the Aislann Gweedore building on the park which is a state of the art business hub home to 13 companies.

Udarus’s Donnachadh O’Baoill says things are moving very much in the right directions with existing companies on the park also hiring……..

Council Chairperson Terence Slowey says the council is committed to developing and supporting new businesses…………