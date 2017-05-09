logo



Sommer Lecky is Caribbean bound with NI Youth Commonwealth Squad

09 May 2017
by admin

Its been yet another exciting few days in the young life of Finn Valley athlete Sommer Lecky.

Last Saturday at an open meeting in Belfast she pushed what was already her Irish youth high jump record to 1.82 and today Tuesday, she’s been named on the Northern Ireland Youth Commonwealth Games squad for the prestigious event.

The 2017 Games takes place from the 19th – 23rd July in Nassau, Bahamas.

Her high jump at 1.82 is the best jump by an Irish girl at 16 yrs old ever and puts her in the top 6 of all time Irish female competitors in this event.

Sommer’s immediate aim domestically in Ireland, is to retain her Irish schools title under coach Niall Wilkinson and Strabane Grammer School.

The Castlederg native was  introduced to the sport at 7 yrs old during the Finn Valley schools programme by her Dad Adrian, who was himself an athlete.

More Sport

Sommer Lecky is Caribbean bound with NI Youth Commonwealth Squad

0
Its been yet another exciting few days in the young life of Finn Valley athlete Sommer Lecky. Last Saturday at an open meeting in Belfast she pushed what was already her Irish yout[...]
09 May 2017

Golds keep coming for TJ McMenamin

0
Convoy Native & prolific Jiu Jitsu competitor, TJ McMenamin, has won further double European gold medals, in Jiu Jitsu, at the 2017 IBJJF International Masters Championship [...]
09 May 2017

World Class Athletics to return to Letterkenny in July

0
International athletics will be returning to Letterkenny again this year, with the Letterkenny International Track & Field Meeting set for Friday 7th July. This event follows o[...]
09 May 2017

Forestry COC Johnny Baird says its a boost to the Rally to be in Donegal Town

0
This weekends Donegal Forestry Rally was launched on Monday Night at the Abbey Hotel in Donegal Town. Saturdays event is the third round of the Valvoline National Forestry Champion[...]
09 May 2017

Derry draw with Galway as Kenny Shiels calls pitch outrageous

0
Derry City went into the west and drew 0-0 with Galway United on Monday night in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division. Galway are off the bottom of the table as the point is enough [...]
09 May 2017

Letterkenny AC to host 40th Interfirms

0
Letterkenny Athletic Club will stage the 40th annual Hickey, Clarke & Langan Interfirms 5K road race on Tuesday, May 16th at 7.30 pm. with the start and finish next to the the [...]
09 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit