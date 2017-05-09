Sommer Lecky is Caribbean bound with NI Youth Commonwealth Squad

Its been yet another exciting few days in the young life of Finn Valley athlete Sommer Lecky.
Last Saturday at an open meeting in Belfast she pushed what was already her Irish youth high jump record to 1.82 and today Tuesday, she’s been named on the Northern Ireland Youth Commonwealth Games squad for the prestigious event.
The 2017 Games takes place from the 19th – 23rd July in Nassau, Bahamas.
Her high jump at 1.82 is the best jump by an Irish girl at 16 yrs old ever and puts her in the top 6 of all time Irish female competitors in this event.
Sommer’s immediate aim domestically in Ireland, is to retain her Irish schools title under coach Niall Wilkinson and Strabane Grammer School.
The Castlederg native was introduced to the sport at 7 yrs old during the Finn Valley schools programme by her Dad Adrian, who was himself an athlete.