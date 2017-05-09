SF launch discussion document on the future of LUH

Sinn Fein in Donegal has officially launched its Discussion Document on the ‘need to invest in Letterkenny University Hospital’.

Among the key proposals outlined in the document are ending two-tier access to hospital care, addressing the shortage of nurses and doctors and to establish an Emergency Department taskforce on a permanent basis.

It also details various ways to prioritise mental healthcare, disability services and maternity care.

Speaking after the launch, Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says it’s important for people to view the report and make any suggestions known……..