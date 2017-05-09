logo



SF launch discussion document on the future of LUH

09 May 2017
by News Highland

Sinn Fein in Donegal has officially launched its Discussion Document on the ‘need to invest in Letterkenny University Hospital’.

Among the key proposals outlined in the document are ending two-tier access to hospital care, addressing the shortage of nurses and doctors and to establish an Emergency Department taskforce on a permanent basis.

It also details various ways to prioritise mental healthcare, disability services and maternity care.

Speaking after the launch, Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says it’s important for people to view the report and make any suggestions known……..

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


