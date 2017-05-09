Forestry COC Johnny Baird says its a boost to the Rally to be in Donegal Town

This weekends Donegal Forestry Rally was launched on Monday Night at the Abbey Hotel in Donegal Town.

Saturdays event is the third round of the Valvoline National Forestry Championship.

At the head of the field will be Championship leader Josh Moffett. followed by his brother Sam, both in Fiesta R5’s.

The competitors will take on 8 stages in the south of the county with the first car on stage one at 9.30am and the winner due back in Donegal Town at 6pm.

Event Clerk of the Course Johnny Baird has been outlining to Oisin Kelly what the stages will present to the competing crews…

Donegal Motor Club Chairman Brian Brogan says the Foresty has the making of a real good event…