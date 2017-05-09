Fire Fighters praised as Urris Hills burns for a fourth day

Current weather conditions have created ‘a perfect storm’ for forest fires, according to Coillte.

Firefighters are using helicopters to dump water on a large fire in the country’s biggest forest in Connemara.

The blaze in Cloosh Valley has already destroyed one in four trees in the forest.

Fires are also an issue in Donegal, with a fire in North Inishowen close to Clonmany now in its fourth day.

Cllr Albert Doherty says much has been saved thanks to what he called the Trojan work of the Fire Service, helped by the local community……………

Pics by Cllr Albert Doherty