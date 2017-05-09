Fears Donegal Donkey Sanctuary could close due to lack of funding

There are fears that the Donegal Donkey Sanctuary in Raphoe could be forced to close due what’s been described as a financial crisis.

The sanctuary which is the home of more than 70 donkeys opened in 2006 and has since re-homed 600 animals.

It’s understood that everyday costs of running the sanctuary with little funding coming through the doors means that the idea of closure is now being considered.

Founder Danny Curran says it’s a heartbreaking situation and is pleading with the public for help:

Donations can be made through a gofundme page here:

https://www.gofundme.com/donegal-donkey-sanctuary-sos