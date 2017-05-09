logo



Fears Donegal Donkey Sanctuary could close due to lack of funding

09 May 2017
by News Highland

 

There are fears that the Donegal Donkey Sanctuary in Raphoe could be forced to close due what’s been described as a financial crisis.

The sanctuary which is the home of more than 70 donkeys opened in 2006 and has since re-homed 600 animals.

It’s understood that everyday costs of running the sanctuary with little funding coming through the doors means that the idea of closure is now being considered.

Founder Danny Curran says it’s a heartbreaking situation and is pleading with the public for help:

Donations can be made through a gofundme page here:

https://www.gofundme.com/donegal-donkey-sanctuary-sos

More News

Council embarking on campaign to remove illegal advertising signs

0
Donegal County Council is embarking on a campaign to remove illegal signage across the county. In the coming weeks the Council will be arranging for the removal and storage of unau[...]
09 May 2017

Calls for deployment of army helicopter to combat gorse fire at Urris Hills

0
A Donegal County Councillor has called for the deployment of the army helicopter to the Urris Hills to assist in controlling a significant gorse fire in the area. Local fire fighte[...]
09 May 2017

Fears Donegal Donkey Sanctuary could close due to lack of funding

0
  There are fears that the Donegal Donkey Sanctuary in Raphoe could be forced to close due what’s been described as a financial crisis. The sanctuary which is the home o[...]
09 May 2017

Mac Giolleasbuig elected Chair of the Glenties Municipal District

0
Cllr Micheal Cholm Mac Giollaeasbuig has been elected Chair of the Glenties Municipal District. He was told by fellow councillors that the expectations on him are high in a big yea[...]
09 May 2017

Udaras na Gaeltachtas predicts 20% growth on Gweedore Business Park

0
Udarus Na Gaeltachta says employment on the Gweedore Business Park will grow by over 20% before the the year bringing the total employed there to over 550. Glenties area councillor[...]
09 May 2017

Fire Fighters praised as Urris Hills burns for a fourth day

0
Current weather conditions have created ‘a perfect storm’ for forest fires, according to Coillte. Firefighters are using helicopters to dump water on a large fire in th[...]
09 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit