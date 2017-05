Rents in Donegal rose by over 14% this the first quarter of 2017 compared with the same period last year.

According to the latest quarterly Rental Price Report from daft.ie, the average advertised rent in Donegal is now €593 – up 22% from its lowest point.

The average monthly rent nationwide during the first quarter of 2017 rose by 13.4%.

Author of the report Ronan Lyons says there continues to be a lack of supply in the county………….