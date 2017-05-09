Derry draw with Galway as Kenny Shiels calls pitch outrageous

Derry City went into the west and drew 0-0 with Galway United on Monday night in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Galway are off the bottom of the table as the point is enough to move them up one place, with St. Pat’s now propping up the rest.

Derry, who have had just one win in their last eight games stay fourth.

Derry Manager Kenny Shiels was infuriated with the condition of the pitch in Galway saying teams are not leaving their playing field in a condition that allows sides to play proper football, adding Galway supporters are being deprived of better football.

The Candystrips boss was very angry when he spoke with the press after the game….