Calls for deployment of army helicopter to combat gorse fire at Urris Hills

A Donegal County Councillor has called for the deployment of the army helicopter to the Urris Hills to assist in controlling a significant gorse fire in the area.

Local fire fighters have been battling the fire since Saturday, with reports of smoke still billowing from the hills for a fourth day.

Cllr. Jack Murray has been contact with the Director of Service requesting that a helicopter be deployed to release water from the air.

While acknowledging that fire fighters are doing all they can on the ground, he says the defense forces must be on stand by if required: