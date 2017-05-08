logo



Two 17 year old girls report being sexually assaulted in St. Columb’s Park in Derry

08 May 2017
by News Highland

 

Police can confirm that two 17 year old girls reported being sexually assaulted in separate incidents in St. Columb’s Park in Derry at the weekend.

The first incident occurred on Friday night and a 15 year old male suspect was subsequently arrested, charged with rape and appeared in court in Derry this morning (8th).

The second report was received on Sunday night. A 20 year old male suspect was arrested this morning and remains in police custody at this time.

In a statement Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “There is no link between these incidents and in both cases detectives were able to locate and quickly arrest suspects.

As those cases are now subject to the legal process, it would not be appropriate for police to comment further however it is not the case that people frequenting St Columb’s Park should be alarmed or reluctant to visit.

Local police work closely with park wardens and other relevant statutory agencies on an ongoing basis to try to ensure the park is a safe environment for all.

There will be further meetings in the coming days to collectively examine how we can continue to improve in this area and if extra measures can be implemented.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that Council would work closely with the PSNI to ensure the park remains a safe area for the public.

More News

Two 17 year old girls report being sexually assaulted in St. Columb’s Park in Derry

0
  Police can confirm that two 17 year old girls reported being sexually assaulted in separate incidents in St. Columb’s Park in Derry at the weekend. The first incident [...]
08 May 2017

Removal of notorious Meenacarn and Gweebarra Bends a huge improvement – Bonner

0
A Donegal County Councillor says work on the removal of the notorious Meenacarn Bends and now the Gweebarra Bends will be a huge improvement to the locality. The west Donegal N56 w[...]
08 May 2017

Council hosting WaterPro conference in Donegal this week

0
  Delegates from Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Faroe Islands and Northern Ireland will attend an international conference in Letterkenny on Wednesday this week looking at bioremed[...]
08 May 2017

HIQA to seek new regulatory powers in light of survey findings

0
The standard of care in Irish hospitals and nursing homes isn’t up to scratch according to a new survey carried out for the health watchdog HIQA. RED-C pollsters have spoken [...]
08 May 2017

Fire Service in Donegal has dealt with 54 gorse fires since May 1st

0
It’s emerged that in the past week, the Fire Service in Donegal has dealt with 54 different gorse fires, with some of them requiring several fire appliances to be deployed. S[...]
08 May 2017

Donegal GRA rep calls for mandatory sentencing where gardai are assaulted

0
The Garda Representative Association’s Donegal representative has called for the law to be changed to allow for mandatory prison sentences in cases where people are convicted[...]
08 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit