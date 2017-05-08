Two 17 year old girls report being sexually assaulted in St. Columb’s Park in Derry

Police can confirm that two 17 year old girls reported being sexually assaulted in separate incidents in St. Columb’s Park in Derry at the weekend.

The first incident occurred on Friday night and a 15 year old male suspect was subsequently arrested, charged with rape and appeared in court in Derry this morning (8th).

The second report was received on Sunday night. A 20 year old male suspect was arrested this morning and remains in police custody at this time.

In a statement Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “There is no link between these incidents and in both cases detectives were able to locate and quickly arrest suspects.

As those cases are now subject to the legal process, it would not be appropriate for police to comment further however it is not the case that people frequenting St Columb’s Park should be alarmed or reluctant to visit.

Local police work closely with park wardens and other relevant statutory agencies on an ongoing basis to try to ensure the park is a safe environment for all.

There will be further meetings in the coming days to collectively examine how we can continue to improve in this area and if extra measures can be implemented.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that Council would work closely with the PSNI to ensure the park remains a safe area for the public.