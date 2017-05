A Donegal County Councillor says work on the removal of the notorious Meenacarn Bends and now the Gweebarra Bends will be a huge improvement to the locality.

The west Donegal N56 works are part of an overall €70M project which includes cycle lanes along the route.

Phase 3 from Kilkenny to Letterlilly is out to tender with work due to begin before the end of the year at a cost of an estimated €12M.

Cllr. Enda Bonner says the works mean that it’s not only a safer route but a more scenic one too: