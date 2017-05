It wasn’t to be Donegal’s day in the sun on Sunday as the county senior girls lost out by just in a point to Cork in their first ever appearance in the Division One League Final.

The Munster side won a tight game 2-15 to 2-14 to take a fifth title in a row and an eleventh since 2005.

Donegal Captain Geraldine McLaughlin spoke with Highland’s Oisin Kelly after the game and she said defeat in such a big game is hard to take…