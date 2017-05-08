“Into The West” lodge objections to elements of Waterside Station plan

The railway campaign group “Into The West” has lodged a number of objections to the proposals for development of the Old Waterside Station.

Foyle MLA and Into the West Spokesperson Eamonn Mc Cann says under the proposals as they stand, trains will not enter the station shed, which was specifically designed and built for this very purpose.

He says the building should be a functioning terminal railway station, not just a spacious waiting room with built-in ticket office.

Mr Mc Cann says one of the main objections is that the land between the station and the River Foyle, which he believes should be used to maximise the visual impact for arriving train passengers, will instead be used as a car-park……………