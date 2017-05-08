HIQA to seek new regulatory powers in light of survey findings

The standard of care in Irish hospitals and nursing homes isn’t up to scratch according to a new survey carried out for the health watchdog HIQA.

RED-C pollsters have spoken to over a thousand people about their experiences with the health system over the last five years, almost two thirds of whom said they have witnessed sub-standard health and social care services.

HIQA says of particular concern is the number of people who have witnessed physical or emotional abuse.

HIQA CEO Phelim Quinn says it is important that there is clear support for what the regulator is trying to achieve, and this survey provides a clear indication as to the direction of future policy………..