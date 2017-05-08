Fire Service in Donegal has dealt with 54 gorse fires since May 1st

It’s emerged that in the past week, the Fire Service in Donegal has dealt with 54 different gorse fires, with some of them requiring several fire appliances to be deployed.

Speaking on the Shaun Doherty Show today, Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer Glenn Hamilton urged people to be careful and not to do anything that might cause fires.

Mr Hamilton was speaking as a gorse fire near Glennevin Waterfall, Clonmany continues to burn fior a third day.

He says the service is already being stretched, and they need the public’s help to ensure the situation doesn’t get worse……………