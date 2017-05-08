logo



Fire Service in Donegal has dealt with 54 gorse fires since May 1st

08 May 2017
by News Highland

It’s emerged that in the past week, the Fire Service in Donegal has dealt with 54 different gorse fires, with some of them requiring several fire appliances to be deployed.

Speaking on the Shaun Doherty Show today, Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer Glenn Hamilton urged people to be careful and not to do anything that might cause fires.

Mr Hamilton was speaking as a gorse fire near Glennevin Waterfall, Clonmany continues to burn fior a third day.

He says the service is already being stretched, and they need the public’s help to ensure the situation doesn’t get worse……………

More News

Two 17 year old girls report being sexually assaulted in St. Columb’s Park in Derry

0
  Police can confirm that two 17 year old girls reported being sexually assaulted in separate incidents in St. Columb’s Park in Derry at the weekend. The first incident [...]
08 May 2017

Removal of notorious Meenacarn and Gweebarra Bends a huge improvement – Bonner

0
A Donegal County Councillor says work on the removal of the notorious Meenacarn Bends and now the Gweebarra Bends will be a huge improvement to the locality. The west Donegal N56 w[...]
08 May 2017

Council hosting WaterPro conference in Donegal this week

0
  Delegates from Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Faroe Islands and Northern Ireland will attend an international conference in Letterkenny on Wednesday this week looking at bioremed[...]
08 May 2017

HIQA to seek new regulatory powers in light of survey findings

0
The standard of care in Irish hospitals and nursing homes isn’t up to scratch according to a new survey carried out for the health watchdog HIQA. RED-C pollsters have spoken [...]
08 May 2017

Fire Service in Donegal has dealt with 54 gorse fires since May 1st

0
It’s emerged that in the past week, the Fire Service in Donegal has dealt with 54 different gorse fires, with some of them requiring several fire appliances to be deployed. S[...]
08 May 2017

Donegal GRA rep calls for mandatory sentencing where gardai are assaulted

0
The Garda Representative Association’s Donegal representative has called for the law to be changed to allow for mandatory prison sentences in cases where people are convicted[...]
08 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit