With their league campaign at an end, the Donegal Senior Ladies will now refocus for the Ulster Championship in June against Armagh.

Michael Naughton’s side lost to Cork in Sunday’s Division One League Final at Parnell Park by just a point , 2-15 to 2-14.

Midfielder Karen Guthrie told Coilin Duffy that the experience of Cork, who won a 5th league title in a row, was the difference between the sides…