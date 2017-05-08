Donegal GRA rep calls for mandatory sentencing where gardai are assaulted

The Garda Representative Association’s Donegal representative has called for the law to be changed to allow for mandatory prison sentences in cases where people are convicted of assaulting gardai and other members of the emergency services.

Brendan O’Connor was speaking after a man convicted of striking a garda with the car he was driving received a suspended sentence at Letterkenny Circuit Court last week.

Mr O’Connor says while he will not comment on any specific case, this is an important issue for Gardai, particularly in Donegal, in the wake of the deaths of Gardai of Robbie mc Callion and Gary Mc Laughlin in separate incidents in 2009.

He says this is a matter for the Dail…………