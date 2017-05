St. Eunan’s recorded a 14 point win over Four Masters on Sunday afternoon to give their Championship hopes a big boost.

Eunan’s scored 1-21, which trumped Four Masters’ 0-08 over the hour of play. Eunan’s manager Barry Meehan wasn’t happy with his team’s first half performance but they came out in the second half and scored a goal which was the turning point of the game.

Pauric Hilferty followed all the action for Highland Radio, and spoke to St. Eunan’s manager Barry Meehan after the match…