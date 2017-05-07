logo



Michael Naughton’s reaction to Donegal’s Division 1 final loss

07 May 2017
by admin

Donegal’s dreams of winning both Division 2 and Division 1 National League Titles in successive years ended today when they fell to defending champions Cork with a scoreline of 2-15 to 2-14.

It was a nip and tuck battle that both teams could’ve won, but Cork’s experience saw them through at the final whistle. Donegal manager Michael Naughton is proud of his team and felt they showed great heart and commitment to the Donegal jersey.

Naughton met with Oisin Kelly after the match to give his thoughts on the day’s action…

More Sport

Michael Naughton’s reaction to Donegal’s Division 1 final loss

0
Donegal’s dreams of winning both Division 2 and Division 1 National League Titles in successive years ended today when they fell to defending champions Cork with a scoreline [...]
07 May 2017

Donegal Club Championship Results – Sunday 7th May

0
  Donegal Club Championship Results – Saturday 7th May   Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group A Sean Mac Cumhaill 0-13 V 3-09 St Michael’s[...]
07 May 2017

Cockhill Celtic wins Ulster Senior League

0
Cockhill Celtic have won the 2017 Ulster Senor League. They defeated Swilly Rovers by 1 goal to nil to ensure the league win. This is the fifth season in a row that Cockhill have w[...]
07 May 2017

Donegal Junior League Results

0
Premier Division / Division 1 Play-Off   Sunday 7th May     Dry Arch Park, Bonagee   Milford United             2                      v                      0          G[...]
07 May 2017

Ulster Senior League Results

0
Ulster Senior League Results – 7th May 2017 Swilly Rovers 0 – 1 Cockhill Celtic Fanad Utd 0 – 4 Letterkenny Rovers[...]
07 May 2017

Inishowen Football League Results

0
Saturday  6th May Hannon Greene Insurances Fr O’ Gara Cup Final Illies Celtic  3     v    2       Moville Celtic – Sunday  7th May Premier  Division Buncrana   0        v    [...]
07 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit