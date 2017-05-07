Michael Naughton’s reaction to Donegal’s Division 1 final loss

Donegal’s dreams of winning both Division 2 and Division 1 National League Titles in successive years ended today when they fell to defending champions Cork with a scoreline of 2-15 to 2-14.

It was a nip and tuck battle that both teams could’ve won, but Cork’s experience saw them through at the final whistle. Donegal manager Michael Naughton is proud of his team and felt they showed great heart and commitment to the Donegal jersey.

Naughton met with Oisin Kelly after the match to give his thoughts on the day’s action…