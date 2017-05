Glenswilly started their 2017 Championship campaign with a 0-15 to 1-07 victory over Ardara.

The Glenswilly men were well in control at half-time, but backed off at the start of the second half and let Ardara in for a goal. The home team managed to keep their noses in front and walked out of today’s game with a 5 point victory.

Frank Craig was at the match and spoke to Glenswilly manager Aidy Glackin to get his thoughts on the day’s action…