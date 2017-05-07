Donegal Club Championship Results – Sunday 7th May

Donegal Club Championship Results – Saturday 7th May
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group A
Sean Mac Cumhaill 0-13 V 3-09 St Michael’s
Bundoran 3-18 V 1-11 Malin
–
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group C
Glenswilly 0-15 V 1-07 Ardara
Kilcar 1-15 V 1-12 Gaoth Dobhair
–
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group D
Dungloe 1-12 V 2-11 Naomh Conáil
Four Masters 0-08 V 1-21 St Eunan’s
–
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group B
Naomh Ultan 1-11 V 0-11 Carndonagh
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group C
Buncrana 3-09 V 0-11 Downings
Glenfin 5-08 V 1-07 St Naul’s
–
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group A
Sean Mac Cumhaill 1-10 V 1-07 St Michael’s
Bundoran 2-13 V 2-06 Malin
–
Michael Murphy Spots & Leisure Senior B Championship Group C
Glenswilly 1-10 V 1-07 Ardara
Kilcar 1-12 V 1-05 Gaoth Dobhair
–
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group D
Dungloe 0-06 V 5-10 Naomh Conáil
Four Masters 1-05 V 2-10 St Eunan’s
–
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Championship Group B
Naomh Ultan 4-09 V 2-08 Carndonagh
–
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Championship Group C
Buncrana 2-11 V 1-07 Downings
Glenfin 5-08 V 1-08 St Naul’s