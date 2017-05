Cockhill Celtic have won the 2017 Ulster Senor League. They defeated Swilly Rovers by 1 goal to nil to ensure the league win.

This is the fifth season in a row that Cockhill have won the Ulster Senior League. A Peter Doherty goal in the first half was enough to seal the win at Swilly Park.

Cockhill Celtic manager spoke to Myles on the Sunday Sport show to give his reaction to the league win…