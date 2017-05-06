Plumbridge and Donemana trails given green light

Derry and Strabane District Council have given the green light for a walking trail at Plumbridge and a woodland trail at Donemana.

They have agreed to commit £31,000 in Council match funding towards the development of the project at Balix Hill, Plumbridge, and £125,000 of match funding towards the development at Donemana.

The Aghnacbrack & District Community Association and RAPID have already secured £19,000 from the DAERA Challenge Fund to develop a new countryside walking trail at Balix Hill, Plumbridge.

While these funds will oversee the installation of a boardwalk and interpretive signage, the estimated total project cost is £50,000 that required Council to assist in providing the £31,000 shortfall.

With regard to the Donemana Woodland Trail, Ms Phillips explained that in partnership with St James Church in Donemana, Council are currently preparing a £250,000 funding application for submitting to Sport NI’s Everybody Active 2020: Outdoor Spaces fund, to develop the woodland walking trail.

The outcome of that funding decision is expected in late summer and that subject to this, it was proposed that the Council ringfence funds of £125,000 in the interim.