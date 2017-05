Over 150 thousand people have taken part in Pieta House Darkness Into Light events across the country this morning.

It saw people embark on a 5 km walk or run as dawn broke – it’s aimed at encouraging us to talk about suicide and mental health issues.

In Letterkenny over 1600 people took part in the walk.

Speaking ahead of the walk this morning, Cathy Kelly, Operations Manager at Pieta House announced that the first North West centre will open on Monday week: