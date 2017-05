Finn Harps lost out to league leaders Cork City 5-0 on Friday night at Turners Cross.

The defeat was Harps third in a row and they remain fourth from bottom, just a point above the relegation zone.

They could be in the bottom three if Sligo draw or win against Limerick on Saturday evening.

Speaking with Trevor Welch, Harps Manager Ollie Horgan felt his side were in the game up until Cork got their second goal just before the hour mark…