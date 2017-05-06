Insurance hikes could bring an end to The Donegal International Rally

For over 40 years on the third weekend in June, the Donegal International Rally has been a major fixture not just on the Donegal calendar but the Irish Sporting calendar.

From 2018, this event could be no more.

A dark cloud is hanging over the Donegal Motor Club as insurance cost sore to unprecedented levels.

Motorsport Ireland said this week that insurance costs haven risen over 200 percentage in the past two years and another hike next year could force them to cancel the season.

Clubs and competitors around the country have been paying a levy on entries to easy the cost burden but another increase will be at unsustainable levels.

From a Donegal perspective, if the Motor Club can’t find or raise additional funding, a hike will cripple the International Rally with an end to the biggest rally of the year being a stark reality.

They are now calling on businesses in Letterkenny and around the county to get behind the rally and help easy the impact.

If this is not achievable, moving the rally to a different part of the county could also be an option.

Oisin Kelly was joined in studio this week by Donegal Motor Club Chairman Brian Brogan, Ciaran Doherty, Manager of the International Rally and Eamon McGee, Clerk of the Course.

Brian began by outlining what the effect will be on the Donegal International Rally if increases continue….