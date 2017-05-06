logo



Insurance hikes could bring an end to The Donegal International Rally

06 May 2017
by admin

Mand Kelly and Donal Barrett winners of the 2016 Donegal International Rally.Photo: Stephen Doherty

For over 40 years on the third weekend in June, the Donegal International Rally has been a major fixture not just on the Donegal calendar but the Irish Sporting calendar.
From 2018, this event could be no more.

A dark cloud is hanging over the Donegal Motor Club as insurance cost sore to unprecedented levels.

Motorsport Ireland said this week that insurance costs haven risen over 200 percentage in the past two years and another hike next year could force them to cancel the season.
Clubs and competitors around the country have been paying a levy on entries to easy the cost burden but another increase will be at unsustainable levels.

From a Donegal perspective, if the Motor Club can’t find or raise additional funding, a hike will cripple the International Rally with an end to the biggest rally of the year being a stark reality.

They are now calling on businesses in Letterkenny and around the county to get behind the rally and help easy the impact.

If this is not achievable, moving the rally to a different part of the county could also be an option.

Oisin Kelly was joined in studio this week by Donegal Motor Club Chairman Brian Brogan, Ciaran Doherty, Manager of the International Rally and Eamon McGee, Clerk of the Course.
Brian began by outlining what the effect will be on the Donegal International Rally if increases continue….

More Sport

Insurance hikes could bring an end to The Donegal International Rally

0
For over 40 years on the third weekend in June, the Donegal International Rally has been a major fixture not just on the Donegal calendar but the Irish Sporting calendar. From 2018[...]
06 May 2017

Donegal Hurling manager Ardal McDermott gutted about Championship exit

0
Donegal manager Ardal McDermott is gutted at his side’s Nicky Rackard cup exit on Saturday afternoon. Donegal fell to Monaghan in Inniskeen with a scoreline of 1-16 to 1-12. [...]
06 May 2017

Ollie Horgan Reaction after Cork defeat

0
Finn Harps lost out to league leaders Cork City 5-0 on Friday night at Turners Cross. The defeat was Harps third in a row and they remain fourth from bottom, just a point above the[...]
06 May 2017

Donegal exit Nicky Rackard Cup

0
Donegal’s run in the Nicky Rackard Cup has been brought to an end after losing to Monaghan in the Quarter-Final in Inniskeen with a scoreline of  1-16 to 1-12. Donegal starte[...]
06 May 2017

Alex McDonald’s North West Rugby Season Review

0
The local rugby season has concluded with club across the north west having had long campaigns. Omagh were the big winners after gaining promotion to senior rugby for the first tim[...]
06 May 2017

Donegal Ladies looking to win historic National League Title

0
The Donegal Ladies football team will be playing in the Lidl Ladies National League Division 1 final this Sunday against Cork. Parnell Park in Dublin will be the venue for what is,[...]
06 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit